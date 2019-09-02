Jcsd Capital Holding in Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $610,000

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 69,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 79,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 127,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 152,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 2,789 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merit Medical Q4 earnings up 35% – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2019: ANTM,PRPO,MMSI – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Present at Raymond James Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Systems EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hodges Mgmt owns 162,805 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.78 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 28,350 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 121,514 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 30,731 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0% or 4,062 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 4,842 shares. Argent Cap Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 13,674 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 27,875 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 131,296 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 32,100 shares to 577,301 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 17,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. On Monday, April 15 St. George Mark G. bought $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 7 shares.

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” and published on November 13, 2018 is yet another important article.