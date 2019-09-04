Jcsd Capital Has Upped Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; Broadview Advisors Cut Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Holding by $741,000

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 59,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 139,239 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Educational Intervention to Improve Patient-Physician Awareness of Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatoid; 27/03/2018 – lnflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk Due to Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 110,714 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems Set to Present LIBERTY 360 Outcome – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14 – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Feature LIBERTY 360° Three-year Outcomes Data at 2019 Amputation Prevention Symposium – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Pnc Financial Svcs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 51,871 shares. 26,535 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 40,045 are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 501,308 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 39,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 37,116 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 347,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 21,356 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 700,537 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 16,199 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 605,807 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Natixis reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 55,029 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 568,909 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 256,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,437 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 83,289 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 49,867 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 77,141 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 130,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Northern reported 554,773 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.