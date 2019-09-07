Jcsd Capital Has Raised Stake in Synovus Financial (SNV) by $4.90 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $475,200 Its Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 1.50 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,349 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

