Jcsd Capital Has Raised Its Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) by $4.90 Million; Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Position as Valuation Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 43,216 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,916 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).

