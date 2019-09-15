Jcsd Capital Has Raised Its Banc Of California (BANC) Position; UPPER STREET MARKETING (UPPR) Sellers Increased By 1900% Their Shorts

Jcsd Capital Llc increased Banc Of California (BANC) stake by 3286.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc acquired 368,100 shares as Banc Of California (BANC)’s stock rose 9.00%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 379,300 shares with $5.30M value, up from 11,200 last quarter. Banc Of California now has $747.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 397,219 shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation

UPPER STREET MARKETING INC (OTCMKTS:UPPR) had an increase of 1900% in short interest. UPPR’s SI was 10,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1900% from 500 shares previously. It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTCMKTS:UPPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upper Street Marketing Acts in Response to SEC and OTC Trading Suspension – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June – Yahoo Finance”, Wallstreetpr.com published: “How to Get a Piece of the CBD Juggernaut (CGC, UPPR, CWBHF) – WallStreetPR” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTCMKTS:UPPR) was released by: Wallstreetpr.com and their article: “UPPR: Trending Higher as CBD Narrative Takes Hold – WallStreetPR” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Upper Street Marketing, Inc., through its subsidiary, MagMo, develops photosharing apps. The company has market cap of $312,649. The Company’s software tool creates short stories populated with pictures and text that brands can use to produce content designed for their existing social media markets. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 54,887 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 6.69M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 23,744 shares in its portfolio. Patriot Partners Lp has invested 8.07% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). The Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.23% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tci Wealth accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 17,447 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 308,692 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.34M shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.23% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Seidman Lawrence B, a New Jersey-based fund reported 530,323 shares. Aperio Group owns 18,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 625,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Fincl Gp owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.