Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stake by $650,000; Valuation Rose; Filament Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $533,700 as Market Valuation Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 80,960 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $25.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1891.87. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Limited Company reported 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stockbridge Prns Ltd Llc has 8.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 128,205 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 343,352 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. First Bancorporation And Tru Of Newtown reported 181 shares stake. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability owns 3 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 7,790 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,400 shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Services Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,002 are held by Pictet North America Advisors. Hartwell J M Lp reported 6.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 1.76% or 1.12M shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 496,958 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Advsrs Lp has invested 2.85% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 69,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Llc owns 118,252 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 11,015 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 273,087 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 55,159 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.11% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 57,278 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 89,415 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 577 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York invested in 35,450 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Riverhead Capital Llc has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

