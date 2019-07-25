Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Synovus Financial (SNV) Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Position By $821,529

Jcsd Capital Llc increased Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) stake by 2824.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc acquired 144,050 shares as Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 149,150 shares with $5.13M value, up from 5,100 last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 1.14 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 30,427 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 429,043 shares with $11.84M value, up from 398,616 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $283.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 39.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) stake by 121,000 shares to 146,349 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 235,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prtn Lp holds 3.32 million shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 179,568 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Palisade Management Nj reported 35,500 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Management has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 478,621 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated holds 203,642 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. L S Advisors has 38,503 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 66,562 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 47.28M shares. Mendon Cap invested in 0.67% or 200,000 shares. Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Company reported 225,655 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virtu Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Club Trust Na holds 0.08% or 23,287 shares.