Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV) by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; Biglari Capital Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Has Upped by $544,000 as Shares Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 207,291 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 11,011 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL)

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares to 127,201 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,349 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB).

