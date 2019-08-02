Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding by $1.16 Million; Shares Rose; Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $19.39 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 605,987 shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 10,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 107,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.27M, down from 118,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Job Growth and Bank Earnings: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Bank Stocks We’re Watching Now – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2019 : ABBV, NEE, CL, APD, ERIC, DHI, LEA, HRC, IBKC, NEP, ABCB, ESXB – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,916 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Mngmt reported 278,824 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 233,993 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc holds 0% or 56 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,819 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 1,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation has 554,773 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jcsd Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 179,600 shares. 77,399 are held by Prudential Financial. 510,156 are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.41% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Invesco holds 0% or 65,526 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 28,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd reported 15,890 shares. C V Starr And Com Inc reported 8.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,654 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 333 shares. Amg National Comml Bank stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 21,243 are owned by Oak Ridge Investments Llc. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 40,327 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Granite Point Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.43% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru has 5,191 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 174,790 shares. Moreover, Howard Hughes Institute has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.