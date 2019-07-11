Jcsd Capital Has Increased Synovus Financial (SNV) Position By $4.90 Million; Unico American (UNAM) Sentiment Is 5

Jcsd Capital Llc increased Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) stake by 2824.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc acquired 144,050 shares as Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 149,150 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 5,100 last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 457,691 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Unico American Corp (UNAM) investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 4.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 1 cut down and sold stakes in Unico American Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.01 million shares, up from 1.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unico American Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $31.42 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Biglari Capital Corp. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Unico American Corporation for 527,100 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,030 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2 shares.

It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is up 36.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.08% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS; 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus Financial had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

