Jcsd Capital Has Increased By $4.90 Million Its Synovus Financial (SNV) Position; Charles Schwab (the (SCHW) Shorts Raised By 10.85%

Jcsd Capital Llc increased Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) stake by 2824.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc acquired 144,050 shares as Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 149,150 shares with $5.13M value, up from 5,100 last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 410,149 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of SNV in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy”.

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) stake by 25,757 shares to 127,201 valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 235,000 shares. Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company has market cap of $47.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.