Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Select Bancorp (SLCT) Stake by $1.44 Million; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 165,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, down from 173,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 11.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 426,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 557,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 3,817 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,288 shares to 2,208 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

