Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Select Bancorp (SLCT) Stake by $1.44 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Its Stake

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 426,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 557,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 104,749 shares traded or 134.45% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,515 shares to 97,535 shares, valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 190,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.