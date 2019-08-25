Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 376,459 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 21,000 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 309,415 shares. 496,513 were reported by Voya Mgmt Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 54,467 shares stake. Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 169,085 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 44,649 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 27,402 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). State Street holds 0% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 35,450 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 746,228 shares. Menta Ltd Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Phocas Corp has invested 0.81% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.12M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

