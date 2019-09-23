Jcsd Capital Has Decreased By $1.44 Million Its Select Bancorp (SLCT) Stake; First Merchants (FRME)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) stake by 23.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 131,040 shares as Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 426,300 shares with $4.88 million value, down from 557,340 last quarter. Select Bancorp Inc now has $216.99M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 17,047 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13

First Merchants Corp (FRME) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 73 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 76 decreased and sold holdings in First Merchants Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 36.41 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Merchants Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 64 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.38% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation for 751,333 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 214,531 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.74% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 1.51% in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 25,726 shares.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.64 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.