Jcsd Capital Has Cut Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lifted Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) stake by 16.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)’s stock rose 3.09%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 127,201 shares with $4.54M value, down from 152,958 last quarter. Evans Bancorp Inc now has $178.88 million valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 2,224 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Dave And Busters (PLAY) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 76,900 shares as Dave And Busters (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 268,784 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 191,884 last quarter. Dave And Busters now has $1.39B valuation. It closed at $38.31 lastly. It is down 14.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 89,305 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 38,719 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 11,900 shares stake. 28,731 are owned by First Advsr L P. Northern Tru accumulated 504,985 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 39,001 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 14,970 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 7,353 shares. Everence Mngmt reported 5,310 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 4,838 shares stake. Pnc Serv Grp reported 9,299 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,193 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 59,614 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China warns Hong Kong protesters not to “play with fire” – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Is Testing an Apple Arcade Competitor – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “‘Homeland Dream’: Chinese gaming giants unveil titles that play up patriotic values – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 101,169 shares to 90,253 valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wideopenwest Inc stake by 108,706 shares and now owns 272,414 shares. Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28 shares stake. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,977 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 31,701 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 125,913 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Moreover, Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 6,438 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0% or 10,712 shares. Fj Ltd owns 455,663 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,000 shares stake. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Evans Bancorp’s (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Shareholders Feel About The 51% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) CEO David Nasca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 87 Increases Expected By April 30 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2017.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. Shares for $18,150 were bought by Sommer Oliver. $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was bought by St. George Mark G. on Monday, April 15.