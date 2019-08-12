Jcsd Capital Has Cut Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Valuation Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Has Cut Position

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 432,522 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 6.11 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL USE PLATEAUING AROUND 2040; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 11/04/2018 – Wellington.Scoop: BP gives rescue boat to Capital Coast Callout Squad; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 09/04/2018 – BP PLC – BP TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 570,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 148,400 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.22% or 88,695 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv has invested 0.21% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Natixis Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 23,875 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 55,891 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 81,664 shares. Hightower Lc holds 14,670 shares. Paragon Cap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 13,124 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 6,260 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

