Jcsd Capital Decreased Its Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holding by $340,000 as Stock Value Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined While Maplelane Capital Lowered by $9.00 Million Its Position

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 98,987 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 2.83 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.32 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

