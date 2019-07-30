Jcsd Capital Cut Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stake by $650,000; Market Value Declined; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose While Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 315,143 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 1.16M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.15M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 726,057 shares. Channing Cap Ltd Com invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Brown Advisory has 1.16 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 205 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Prudential Financial accumulated 256,787 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 16,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability reported 104,249 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 0% or 258 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.04% stake. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.13M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL) by 11,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,936 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 23,550 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company owns 439 shares. Wheatland holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,617 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 27,111 were reported by Blair William & Il. Whittier Tru Commerce invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Guardian Trust accumulated 3,010 shares. 300 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 34,162 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,031 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barr E S accumulated 8,294 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 73,957 shares in its portfolio.