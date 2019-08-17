Jcsd Capital Cut Its Holding in Evans Bancorp (EVBN) by $901,495; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 127,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 152,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 7,834 shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. St. George Mark G. bought $251 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Jcsd Ltd Llc reported 3.35% stake. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,438 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 14,458 shares. 6,846 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Maltese Cap Mngmt Lc owns 248,051 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Fj Mngmt reported 455,663 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,620 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 9,401 shares. Systematic Lp accumulated 27,550 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 9,100 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associates Mo holds 0.14% or 11,061 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 11,676 shares stake. Moreover, First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment Services has 1.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,855 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Limited Company has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,313 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt reported 22,472 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Lc invested in 79,425 shares or 2.15% of the stock. 6,856 were accumulated by Fincl Advantage. Rockland, Massachusetts-based fund reported 189,741 shares. Calamos Lc has 1.92M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Btim Corp reported 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.49% or 4.03 million shares. 91,149 are owned by Strategic Finance Svcs Incorporated. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 1.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 175,239 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,662 shares.

