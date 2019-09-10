Jcsd Capital Cut Home Bancshares (HOMB) Position By $340,000; Shorts at AGC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (ASGLY) Raised By 6.08%

AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) had an increase of 6.08% in short interest. ASGLY’s SI was 41,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.08% from 39,500 shares previously. With 43,100 avg volume, 1 days are for AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s short sellers to cover ASGLY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 61,331 shares traded. AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 70,916 shares with $1.25M value, down from 90,916 last quarter. Home Bancshares Inc. now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 271,793 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices.

More notable recent AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sports Direct: Rock Bottom May Be Near – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laura Ashley: Low Downside Risk, Great Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2017. More interesting news about AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “5 of the Largest Cannabis Extraction Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Largest grocer in US selects South Florida cannabis company’s products for nearly 1,000 stores – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home BancShares declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 40,290 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 85,000 shares. American Century Cos reported 2.77M shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Lathrop Investment Management Corporation has 0.23% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 43,466 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 563,316 shares. Invesco reported 288,053 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 12,778 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 55,638 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 148,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 351,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 630,672 shares.