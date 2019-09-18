Jcsd Capital Boosted Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $528,000; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $867,856 as Stock Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 5.68M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 615,885 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 66,240 shares to 1,418 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,404 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

