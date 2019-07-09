Jcsd Capital Boosted Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) as Stock Price Declined; Ameriprise Financial Increased Position in Caredx (CDNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 149,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 210,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 447,112 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 870,295 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1500 Sm by 19,135 shares to 164,268 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 186,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,789 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 46,344 shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Teton invested in 14,000 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 47,325 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 765,912 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability reported 725,781 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 108,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 12,575 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 586,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 905,425 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated stated it has 61,639 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.