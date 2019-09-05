Jcsd Capital Boosted Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $1.16 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $19.98 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 227,491 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.17 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares to 234,820 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Castine Llc has invested 0.28% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.03% or 947,828 shares in its portfolio. Willis Counsel holds 0.02% or 7,172 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has 7,354 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,198 shares. 178 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. 179,600 were reported by Jcsd Capital Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advsrs owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 256,069 shares. Maltese Ltd stated it has 605,807 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 8,080 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 6,026 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 27,651 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 130,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Advisers Limited Company holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 11,056 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,102 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

