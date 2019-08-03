Jcsd Capital Boosted Holding in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 234,074 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 33,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 139,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, up from 106,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 18.74M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd invested in 140,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.01M shares. Archon Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 61,575 were reported by Legacy Cap Prns. Ftb Advisors holds 0.13% or 34,702 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 292,490 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 12.63M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. America First Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 2,412 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York has 107,308 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 20,358 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Old Dominion Management owns 32,772 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 69,089 shares. 36,647 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. 5,163 are held by Gagnon Securities Ltd.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares to 9,517 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares to 70,916 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK).