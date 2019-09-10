Jcsd Capital Boosted Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake by $1.16 Million; Share Value Rose; Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Boosted Holding by $39.77 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 108,920 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 552,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.00M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,201 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) CEO Palmer Proctor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KBE’s Holdings Imply 19% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ameris CEO resigns amidst lawsuit, merger – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Shine Advisory Inc reported 822 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 287,196 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 19,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).