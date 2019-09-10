JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties 40 7.73 N/A 0.55 71.15 Optibase Ltd. 11 3.72 N/A -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates JBG SMITH Properties and Optibase Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0% Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

JBG SMITH Properties and Optibase Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 2.00 Optibase Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

JBG SMITH Properties’s upside potential is 7.25% at a $42 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JBG SMITH Properties and Optibase Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 0.15% respectively. Insiders held 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41% Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37%

For the past year JBG SMITH Properties was less bullish than Optibase Ltd.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Optibase Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.