JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shorts Raised By 11.57%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) had an increase of 11.57% in short interest. LDOS’s SI was 3.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.57% from 3.50 million shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 4 days are for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s short sellers to cover LDOS’s short positions. The SI to Leidos Holdings Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 951,707 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 37.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. JBGS’s profit would be $37.55 million giving it 35.13 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, JBG SMITH Properties’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 308,458 shares traded. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has risen 15.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JBGS News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties 4Q Rev $156.4M; 09/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties 1Q Rev $163M; 21/04/2018 – DJ JBG SMITH Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBGS); 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 12/03/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 10.3% TO $71.6 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $64.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 12/03/2018 JBG SMITH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The Company’s assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. It has a 71.55 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

More notable recent JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With Amazon coming, JBG Smith proposes 1,000-unit RiverHouse expansion – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon Web Services expands again in Herndon area – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Vornado’s Mitchell Schear joins Camber Creek – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Trader Joe’s sets opening date for Glover Park store – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon’s HQ2 will tower over its neighbor but have the same number of floors – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation stated it has 205,237 shares. Shellback Cap L P has 85,405 shares. 6,871 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Lc. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.47% or 107,315 shares. Pure Financial Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Maryland Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,446 shares. Veritable L P accumulated 0.01% or 7,395 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 73,118 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Colrain Capital Lc invested in 250 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 1.73 million were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company. Pictet Asset Ltd has 44,461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.