JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

JBG SMITH Properties has 87% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has JBG SMITH Properties and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares JBG SMITH Properties and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties N/A 40 71.15 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

JBG SMITH Properties has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio JBG SMITH Properties is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.22 2.78

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 107.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of JBG SMITH Properties and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year JBG SMITH Properties’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties does not pay a dividend.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties’s rivals beat JBG SMITH Properties on 5 of the 6 factors.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.