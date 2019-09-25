JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Comparison side by side

As Property Management businesses, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties 40 8.00 N/A 0.55 71.15 eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 0.69 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of JBG SMITH Properties and eXp World Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us JBG SMITH Properties and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -72.2% -32.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown JBG SMITH Properties and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 2.00 eXp World Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

JBG SMITH Properties’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 7.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JBG SMITH Properties and eXp World Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 6.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29%

For the past year JBG SMITH Properties has weaker performance than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats eXp World Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.