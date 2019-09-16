Jbf Capital Upped Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding; Sol Capital Management Co Holding in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Raised by $348,354

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 3.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 1.81 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 12,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Inv Group Inc Lc accumulated 68,587 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls has 3,495 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt accumulated 16,832 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 10,370 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh invested in 14,268 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 192,023 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Homrich And Berg holds 29,323 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 23,185 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd holds 27,046 shares. Girard Prns Limited stated it has 30,494 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Brick Kyle Assoc reported 5,374 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,259 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemical Natl Bank owns 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 67,611 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 22,682 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 93,556 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 132,000 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,315 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 4.42 million shares. Cap Interest invested in 22.59M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cullen Limited Co reported 6,074 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 27,589 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.14 million shares. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 0.05% or 4,368 shares. Css Ltd Il has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hemenway Co Ltd Liability reported 1.24% stake. Twin Securities owns 222,309 shares.