Jbf Capital Upped Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding by $2.55 Million as Share Value Rose; Inca Investments Upped Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position by $8.31 Million

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company's stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96M, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 197,250 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 639,302 shares to 187,756 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 124,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,534 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Rech Invsts holds 5.78 million shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 61,709 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 121,047 are held by S&Co. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 2.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 0.56% or 11,906 shares. Cap Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,460 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 6,305 shares. Covington Investment Inc accumulated 8,638 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 38,591 shares. 25,682 are owned by Stearns Financial Svcs Grp. Utah Retirement reported 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 305,292 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 5,676 shares. Hills Natl Bank Trust Communications accumulated 47,628 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Philadelphia has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

