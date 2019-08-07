Jbf Capital Upped Its First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Position; Hawk Ridge Management Cut By $23.32 Million Its Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased First Internet Bancorp (INBK) stake by 28.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jbf Capital Inc acquired 37,200 shares as First Internet Bancorp (INBK)’s stock declined 4.31%. The Jbf Capital Inc holds 166,320 shares with $3.21M value, up from 129,120 last quarter. First Internet Bancorp now has $199.13M valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 9,988 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 74.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock 0.00%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 134,623 shares with $7.90M value, down from 536,634 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 74.11% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,758 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 46,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Incorporated owns 0.54% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 376,287 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 485,752 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 125,826 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 59,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 41 shares. Banc Funds Company Ltd Company holds 0.2% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 139,000 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). The Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 12,115 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 19,178 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Pnc Finance Service Group reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has 127,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity. Williams Jerry L. bought $21,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) stake by 6,800 shares to 488,947 valued at $22.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) stake by 87,187 shares and now owns 471,530 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

