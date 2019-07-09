Jbf Capital Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $3.97 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Dollar Gen (DG) Position by $3.50 Million as Shares Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 29,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,303 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 119,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 702,997 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 815,918 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 09/03/2018 – Cohn is the fourth high-profile Goldman alumnus to leave the administration; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,500 shares. Baskin Financial Service Incorporated invested in 1.58% or 44,474 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 96,613 are held by First Foundation. Nelson Roberts Investment stated it has 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested in 0.12% or 4,960 shares. Jnba Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 114 shares. Private Cap Advsr Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,425 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 27,662 were reported by D E Shaw Company. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,135 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 787,512 shares. Macquarie Group owns 1.16 million shares. 730,142 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 11,090 shares. California-based Telos Mngmt has invested 0.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Churchill Corp, California-based fund reported 95,719 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 381,063 shares. 79,403 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 68,773 shares. 3.65M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 87,973 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 50,168 shares. Cls Lc holds 0% or 107 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 4,066 shares or 0% of the stock.