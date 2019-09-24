Jbf Capital Stake In Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Was Has Lifted; As Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Market Valuation Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 373,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.0767 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7333. About 90,731 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 57,679 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Long-term Deposit Rating Of A2 To Shinhan Bank Japan; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. Shares for $14,360 were bought by Altschaefl Michael W on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Ltd reported 1.08 million shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Penbrook Limited Company owns 361,850 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested in 156,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De owns 3,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 26,710 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 66,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 53,275 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc owns 90,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 1.17M shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 10,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 327,813 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 89,342 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 12,623 shares to 21,959 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 19,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,313 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

