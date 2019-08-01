Jbf Capital Stake in Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Has Upped by $2.38 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $585,800

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.94. About 3.77M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 11.79M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia reported 2,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 29,209 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stack Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has 3.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 214,988 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Limited Company reported 3,229 shares stake. Saturna Capital Corp invested in 1.78% or 497,455 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 234,375 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc reported 1.52% stake. Middleton Ma holds 1% or 51,062 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine holds 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,878 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.16M shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 1.11% or 18,145 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation accumulated 29,463 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 61,692 were reported by Burney Company. Waters Parkerson And Communication Lc invested in 2.14% or 207,455 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 106,897 shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,805 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).