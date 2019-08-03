Jbf Capital Stake in Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Its Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 7,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% stake. Beech Hill reported 2.51% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Co holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Inc holds 70,209 shares. California-based Jacobs And Company Ca has invested 0.62% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 3,864 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 58,195 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 5,811 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 3.28M shares stake. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Savant Cap Limited Liability owns 7,030 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 63,531 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. Burt Wealth stated it has 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares to 79,175 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab Advisory owns 0.51% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.20M shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Edgestream Partners Lp has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,686 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tompkins Fin Corp stated it has 473 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 32,830 shares. North Star Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 177 shares. New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jcic Asset Management holds 240 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.12% or 307,743 shares. Novare Ltd Liability stated it has 1.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).