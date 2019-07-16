Jbf Capital Raised Its Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding by $2.38 Million; As Exelixis (EXEL) Market Value Declined, Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted by $23.00 Million Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 2.04M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares to 99,230 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 409,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

