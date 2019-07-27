Jbf Capital Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Increased by $706,800 as Share Value Rose; As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 21,840 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Heartland Inc stated it has 376,287 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 485,752 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 58,900 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 542,942 shares. Pnc Inc invested in 13 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 77,216 shares in its portfolio. First In holds 0.04% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 3,000 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 2,057 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 590 shares. 14,664 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has 0.3% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Perritt Inc holds 163,140 shares. 18,000 are held by Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Fj Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 202,388 shares.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender in Southwest Office – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 47,714 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares with value of $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. TWIGGE GIOVANI had sold 997 shares worth $208,454.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.