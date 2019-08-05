Jbf Capital Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Has Lifted by $706,800 as Market Valuation Declined; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Shares Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Holding

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 1.16M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 5,498 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust And Services N A has invested 2.91% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 21,338 are owned by Brinker. Congress Asset Communication Ma holds 41,125 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 18,321 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 288,620 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 11,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 3,380 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 290,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated accumulated 10,935 shares. Pettee Incorporated stated it has 4,973 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Ltd has invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eastern Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 7,421 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 118,711 shares in its portfolio. Sei has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 590 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 10,788 shares. American stated it has 6,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 77,216 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Llc owns 200,561 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc owns 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 1,679 shares. 46,127 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.