Jbf Capital Lowered Its Stake in Echostar Cmn (SATS) by $717,200; First City Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR)

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 227,768 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 907,435 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 38,134 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Com has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 10,408 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 51 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 12,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 119,040 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 292 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 33,556 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% stake. 25,759 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 37,169 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mangrove Prtn stated it has 1.53M shares. Greenlight Capital Incorporated invested 1.94% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) by 11,900 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.45M for 47.13 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.