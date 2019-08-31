Jbf Capital Lowered Its Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Its Visa (V) Position by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13 million, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc accumulated 0.04% or 17,824 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca accumulated 0.71% or 98,805 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 9,053 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 5,036 shares. Invsts owns 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12.27M shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parsec Financial Management has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,313 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 34,850 shares. Tcw Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 28,832 shares. Cibc invested in 120,899 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 15,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 9,069 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co owns 123 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 1.76 million shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Conning Inc owns 35,262 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 20,654 are owned by Hap Trading Lc. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 26,510 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp has 6,637 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs reported 196,070 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 187,000 shares stake. Altarock Prtn Limited Liability invested 4.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Interest holds 1.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19.02M shares. Hilltop Holdings accumulated 0.7% or 21,159 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peavine Cap Limited Com owns 1,756 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN).