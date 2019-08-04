Jbf Capital Increases Stake in Arc Document Solutions (ARC); As Xylem (XYL) Stock Declined, Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Position by $3.80 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 845,142 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80 million, down from 893,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 948,250 shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 95,949 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (XYL) CEO Patrick Decker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,484 shares to 437,736 shares, valued at $105.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 160,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 64,061 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,582 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 58,634 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 438 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 6,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hemenway Ltd holds 0.77% or 60,387 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Management Nv accumulated 24,606 shares. Charter invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 420 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 24,980 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 225 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability owns 7,488 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru Communications has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New South Capital holds 1.84% or 803,855 shares in its portfolio.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.