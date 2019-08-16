Jbf Capital Increases Position in Pepsico Cmn (PEP); Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $525,250 as Share Price Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.39. About 243,546 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,122 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.79 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.