Jbf Capital Increased Holding in Pepsico Cmn (PEP) as Stock Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 577,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, up from 567,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares to 99,230 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Coca-Cola Earnings Stay Flat in the Second Quarter? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Grp has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,145 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 19.51 million shares. Farmers Natl Bank has 1.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,906 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Sabal Company has 2.68% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Private holds 0.05% or 3,602 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 101,605 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,599 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,690 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 4.31% or 184,071 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Com owns 4,765 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 3,888 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,171 shares. Tctc Liability Com has 208,584 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,229 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Financial Planning Inc stated it has 74,551 shares. Benin Management reported 1.19% stake. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 125,544 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,874 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,517 shares. 586,166 are held by Janney Limited Liability Co. Signalpoint Asset Limited Com, Missouri-based fund reported 13,098 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 8,548 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 18,487 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny stated it has 379,267 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. 673,554 are owned by Westend. Apriem Advsrs holds 203,450 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 426,458 shares. Advisory Ser Net reported 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 22.06 million shares or 0.47% of the stock.