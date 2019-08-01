Jbf Capital Holds Holding in Arc Document Solutions (ARC); Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Position by $313,880

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 116,336 shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 77,236 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 1.24 million shares traded or 62.75% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf Capital stated it has 560,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) or 69,496 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 60,563 shares. Old West Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 30,623 shares. 51,659 were accumulated by Smith Asset Group L P. Pacific Ridge Prns reported 1.08 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital holds 496,960 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 18,900 shares stake. 47,823 were reported by Cna. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 84,709 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability stated it has 46,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 93,090 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 49,000 shares to 478,147 shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) by 429,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55M shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 15,426 shares. Bessemer has 0.42% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 715,292 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 2,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btim owns 9,320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.07% or 2,392 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 68,927 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd has 0.23% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 5,349 shares. M&T State Bank reported 27,790 shares stake. Cubic Asset Limited Com owns 5,430 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 25,475 shares.