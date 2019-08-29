Jbf Capital Holding in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Has Increased by $706,800 as Share Value Declined; Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Decreased Holding in Kkr & Co (KKR) by $879,405

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 26,366 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.80M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 02/04/2018 – Epicor Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 7); 03/05/2018 – KKR to Switch to Corporation Structure From Partnership July 1; 25/04/2018 – KKR Finds Insurance Industry Embracing a ‘New World Order’; 22/03/2018 – KKR-BACKED EMERALD MEDIA BUYS SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Toorak Capital: KKR Boosts Investment to $250 Million; 03/05/2018 – KKR CO-PRESIDENT SPEAKS SCOTT NUTTALL SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Solid Fixed-To-Floating Yield Bank Bond – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bank Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Downtown Fishers – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 10,788 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 127,700 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Foundry Partners Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 270,990 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Teton Inc stated it has 35,120 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 26,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fj Management invested in 0.4% or 202,388 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 118,711 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,421 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 150,068 shares. Franklin Res holds 206,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,057 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 13,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.50 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability Corp reported 400,000 shares. Covey Cap Llc owns 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 6,825 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 32,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Essex Inc owns 0.15% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 21,345 shares.