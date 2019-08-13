Jbf Capital Has Upped Its Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Position by $1.10 Million as Shares Declined; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Holding by $387,600

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,535 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 14,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.01. About 1.66 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 67,988 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,512 are held by Shell Asset Management. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 1,639 shares. Thomas White Interest stated it has 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 2,875 were reported by Savant Cap Limited Co. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 32,576 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 3,289 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.25% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.12 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,129 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,215 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 17,078 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 280,571 shares stake. 119,658 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,690 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 33.24M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,880 shares to 70,053 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,315 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

