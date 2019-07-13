Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Stake by $3.92 Million; Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $441,855 as Stock Declined

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 5,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,895 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.24 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 9,671 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 8,888 shares stake. Stephens Mngmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 61,137 shares. Scout Invests stated it has 244,329 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.18% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 585,000 shares. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 0.86% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 491,619 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,147 shares. Bronson Point Lc owns 1.12% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 20,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 93,645 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 173,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.53 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37,660 shares to 90,150 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.