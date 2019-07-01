Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Position by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stock Value Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 7.40M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 54,561 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,635 shares to 55,017 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 97,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,025 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 141,983 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fosun Ltd has 8,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.08% or 212,020 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.08M shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Management LP has 0.44% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 176,900 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,111 shares. Duncker Streett And has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Davenport Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 280,571 shares. Cibc World holds 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 120,899 shares.